Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 567.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,636 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Qorvo worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. State Street Corp raised its position in Qorvo by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,968,000 after acquiring an additional 120,196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Qorvo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,203,000 after acquiring an additional 77,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Qorvo by 24.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,991,000 after acquiring an additional 233,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Cowen cut their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.48.

Qorvo stock opened at $133.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.14 and its 200-day moving average is $161.05. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

