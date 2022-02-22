Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $11.42 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 414.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,247 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,898,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.35. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In other news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,600,000 shares of company stock worth $206,998,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

