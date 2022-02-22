Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $9.44 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,503 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of The Carlyle Group worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,942,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,210 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,426,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CG. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,760,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

