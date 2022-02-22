Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,073 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of SailPoint Technologies worth $9,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 24.8% in the third quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 1,039,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after acquiring an additional 206,854 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 979,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after acquiring an additional 100,756 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 31.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 233,700 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $63,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,005,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,765 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAIL opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $64.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

