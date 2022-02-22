Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 80.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLVOF shares. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Volvo Car in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a SEK 85 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a SEK 78 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DNB Markets cut Volvo Car from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLVOF opened at 7.35 on Tuesday. Volvo Car has a 1-year low of 7.02 and a 1-year high of 10.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is 8.64.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

