Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.81

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 153972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $1.9855 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

