Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.79. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of VOYA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,774. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60. Voya Financial has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,184 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 26.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,683,000 after buying an additional 220,195 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

