Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Voya Financial has raised its dividend payment by 1,637.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

NYSE VOYA opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,184 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 2,300.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 51,549 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

