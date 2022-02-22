Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,967 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107,959 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after purchasing an additional 377,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 224,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 88,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.