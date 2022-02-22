Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Helmerich & Payne worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 562,381 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 120,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.03. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

