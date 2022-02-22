Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in Olin by 52.4% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 16,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,793,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Olin by 39.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 270,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 76,105 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Olin by 26.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.39. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

