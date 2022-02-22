Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 552 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of GMS worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GMS by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

