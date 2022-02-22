Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,703 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,469,000 after acquiring an additional 215,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,189,000 after purchasing an additional 833,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,450,000 after purchasing an additional 583,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,558 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,078,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,757,000 after purchasing an additional 128,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TGNA opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

