W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WPC. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.
Shares of WPC stock opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75.
About W. P. Carey
W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.
