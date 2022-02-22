W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WPC. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 155.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 102.6% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

