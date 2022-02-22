Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,682 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.3% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 150,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 142,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,863,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Walmart by 34.9% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 28,610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $160,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.10. 42,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388,594. The company has a market cap of $380.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

