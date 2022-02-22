Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Walmart has increased its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Walmart has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walmart to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.45. 8,458,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.36. The firm has a market cap of $378.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.