Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.92.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.48 and a 200-day moving average of $163.14. The stock has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

