Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.92.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.48 and a 200-day moving average of $163.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Walt Disney by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 216,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

