Warp Finance (WARP) Trading Down 41.7% This Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 41.7% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $154.59 or 0.00410315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $722,533.46 and $260,697.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008232 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

