Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.12

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 1765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -72.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

