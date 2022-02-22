Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $149.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.13.

Waste Connections stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.59. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 205,348 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after purchasing an additional 405,915 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after purchasing an additional 722,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,910,000 after purchasing an additional 567,645 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

