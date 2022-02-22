Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys 42,677 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,018.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,677 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after buying an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $57.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,994.13. 92,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,400. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,187.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3,329.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,973 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,870. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.