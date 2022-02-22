Wealth Quarterback LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.68 on Tuesday, reaching $270.73. 66,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,353. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.