Wealth Quarterback LLC Lowers Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,029. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $93.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.