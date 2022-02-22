Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 852 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealth Quarterback LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after buying an additional 552,028 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 346,167 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after purchasing an additional 337,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,828,000 after acquiring an additional 181,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $152.93. The company had a trading volume of 176,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,624. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $132.00 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.84.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

