Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Webster Financial worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

