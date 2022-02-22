Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enbridge (ENB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enbridge (TSE: ENB) recently:

2/14/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Enbridge was given a new C$60.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$54.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Enbridge had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$55.00.

2/14/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Enbridge was given a new C$53.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Enbridge had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Enbridge was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Enbridge had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

1/26/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$54.00 to C$56.00.

1/21/2022 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$57.00.

1/7/2022 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$52.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.48 billion and a PE ratio of 18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of C$42.98 and a 52-week high of C$55.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,087,524.55. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Insiders sold a total of 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691 in the last three months.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

