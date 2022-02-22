Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.05% of Freshpet worth $126,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after buying an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,369.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after buying an additional 253,658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after buying an additional 229,960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $25,848,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 309.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 159,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

In other news, CEO William B. Cyr acquired 1,819 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.85 and a beta of 0.64. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.08 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.92.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

