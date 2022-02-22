Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,540 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.13% of Diageo worth $145,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.12.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $199.69 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $156.66 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

