Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,744 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.49% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $154,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,408.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,529.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,515.57.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.