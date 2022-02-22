Wellington Management Group LLP Has $138.75 Million Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.25% of ING Groep worth $138,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.52) to €17.00 ($19.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ING Groep from €15.40 ($17.50) to €15.60 ($17.73) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.16) to €10.90 ($12.39) in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

