Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,508,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,276 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.56% of XPeng worth $160,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in XPeng by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,998 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in XPeng by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in XPeng by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,228,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,989 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

XPEV stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 7.46. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

