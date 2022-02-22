West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WST opened at $369.49 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.
WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.
West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.
