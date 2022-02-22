West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

WST opened at $369.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $409.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

