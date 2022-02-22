Western Forest Products Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE WEF traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.06. 1,356,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,466. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.04. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$1.57 and a one year high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$670.33 million and a PE ratio of 3.68.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.90 price objective on Western Forest Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.