Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on WLK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of WLK stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,263. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $110.96.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

