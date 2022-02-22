Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.40. Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.65. 103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,350. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $392.07 million, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Willdan Group news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $56,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 5,037 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $206,567.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,342 shares of company stock worth $1,380,373 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Willdan Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.