William Blair Comments on 10x Genomics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for 10x Genomics in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TXG. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

TXG stock opened at $81.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $6,169,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $27,573,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after acquiring an additional 805,501 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,603,000 after buying an additional 1,335,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after buying an additional 1,747,269 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,516,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $239,081,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

