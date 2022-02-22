Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $31.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
