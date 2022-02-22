WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $42.00.
In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.
WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.
