WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 953,996 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 695,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,770,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,828,000 after acquiring an additional 99,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after buying an additional 55,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

