Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 5,300 ($72.08) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($67.46) to GBX 6,000 ($81.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($76.16) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($70.72) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.92) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,117.50 ($69.60).

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,046 ($55.03) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.87 billion and a PE ratio of -8.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,345.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,638.21. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 3,600 ($48.96) and a one year high of GBX 5,595 ($76.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($55.15), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,514,755.88).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

