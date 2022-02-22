WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Gap Down to $4.83

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $4.61. WM Technology shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 1,569 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAPS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.
WM Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAPS)
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
