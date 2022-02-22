WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Gap Down to $4.83

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $4.61. WM Technology shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 1,569 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAPS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

