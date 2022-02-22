Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.16)-(0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $127-128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.75 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.800-$-0.760 EPS.

NYSE WK traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $102.59. The stock had a trading volume of 419,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,989. Workiva has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.83.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Workiva by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,914,000 after buying an additional 36,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Workiva by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,182,000 after buying an additional 19,727 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Workiva by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Workiva by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $1,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

