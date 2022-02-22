Wownero Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.85 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and $18,787.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001860 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00042999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

