WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.23

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 38275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $733.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.56.
WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
