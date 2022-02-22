WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.23

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 38275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $733.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WW International by 2.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in WW International by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WW International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of WW International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of WW International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

