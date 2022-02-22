Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 322.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,005 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.