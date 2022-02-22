Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 82,281 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 121,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 57,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 16.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.44. 2,010,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,024,703. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

