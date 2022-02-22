Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 55,597 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises about 2.3% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $150,528,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,802,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,075 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 255.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 511,405 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,899,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,240,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,227. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

