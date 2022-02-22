Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.93. 176,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,859,624. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $132.00 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.