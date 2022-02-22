Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Director Sells C$214,009.80 in Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$214,009.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,492,541.80.
Daniel Racine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Daniel Racine sold 10,850 shares of Yamana Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$62,062.00.
YRI opened at C$6.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.78 and a 1 year high of C$6.54. The stock has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on YRI. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.68.
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
